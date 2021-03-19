Human DNA in the Covid vaccines

Eugenio Derbez interviews Dr. Fauci. (The introduction is in Spanish but actual video is in English.)
Eugenio Derbez: "Is that true that there is residual DNA from an aborted baby in the Johnson and Johnson?
Anthony Fauci: "No, there is no residual DNA that gets injected into you at all....there's no residual human fetal DNA at all."
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine FDA insert, page 17: "Each dose may also contain residual amounts of host cell proteins (≤0.15 mcg) and/or host cell DNA (≤3 ng)."
Dr. Theresa's Deisher’s letter on human DNA in the MMR states,
“Levels in our children can reach up to 5 ng/ml after vaccination, depending on the age, weight and blood volume of the child. That level is known to activate Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9), which can cause autoimmune attacks.”For comparison labor is induced by the child’s DNA mixing with her mother’s blood at lower levels:“When they reach between 0.46– 5.08 ng/mL, they trigger labor via the TLR9 mechanism”“The rubella portion of the MMR vaccine contains human derived fetal DNA contaminants of about 175 ngs, more than 10x over the recommended WHO threshold of 10 ng per vaccine dose[x].”
[x] Series, WHO Technical Report. WHO EXPERT COMMITTEE ON BIOLOGICAL STANDARDIZATION 941; Deisher et al. Issues Law Med. 2015 Spring;30(1):47-70
Dr. Fauci asserts these vaccines do not contain human DNA; the insert of the vaccine says it may. 3 ng is not zero. The FDA requires that these injections need only contain levels that equal a third of what is acceptable in the MMR. Levels, however, which are more than sufficient to induce an autoimmune response in infants. (Covid vaccine trials are beginning on babies as young as 6 months.) Who verifies that these levels are even met?
