I doubt many would get the vaccine if they didn't think it was necessary to live normally (vs. necessary to escape infection). Yesterday I learned of another elderly person who died after receiving the Pfizer jab. Apparently, what is not well known is that acute appendicitis is the leading side effect, and that indeed is what she died of, in a miserable and drawn-out way.
So what do we think of this new development: How the CDC is manipulating data to prop-up “vaccine effectiveness”?
The trick is in their reporting of what they call “breakthrough infections” – that is people who are fully “vaccinated” against Sars-Cov-2 infection, but get infected anyway.
Essentially, Covid19 has long been shown – to those willing to pay attention – to be an entirely created pandemic narrative built on two key factors:
False-postive tests. The unreliable PCR test can be manipulated into reporting a high number of false-positives by altering the cycle threshold (CT value)
Inflated Case-count. The incredibly broad definition of “Covid case”, used all over the world, lists anyone who receives a positive test as a “Covid19 case”, even if they never experienced any symptoms.
Without these two policies, there would never have been an appreciable pandemic at all, and now the CDC has enacted two policy changes which means they no longer apply to vaccinated people.
Really, tell me (the CDC link is here, on which this analysis is based). I don't pretend to be able to interpret these things with any particular expertise. But I do think that there is something not above-board about the way the vaccine has been presented. The book The Price of Panic (affiliate link) details the issue of first, the models used to predict the pandemic and secure support for policies (or at least silence criticism) and second, the testing used to shore it all up. Now that we are well in the vaccine phase of our national and global ordeal, I think we need to start asking hard questions about how the data are presented.
