LifeTeen is fundamentally flawed

I wrote about LifeTeen here, on the Catholic Culture site.
I suppose it is possible that the Life Teen liturgy could be brought into conformity with the letter of the GIRM...Nevertheless, I think this movement is profoundly and fundamentally flawed because it does two things. First, it separates young persons at the most decisive stage of their lives from their families. Second, it panders to the teenager's inclination to live in a mentality of entertainment.
I realize parents are concerned about their young people keeping the faith, and when "everyone" is sending their kids to youth conferences, it seems hard to be that family that doesn't. But I urge parents to resist this failed system of youth ministry.
Fr. McTeigue has some good posts about the flaws of the "youth ministry" approach.
Young people are actually searching for meaning in tradition. They may seem diffident, but they need their family in the teen years just as much as in the toddler stage. We need to shed our 70s attachment to innovation and emotionalism and return to practices of the faith that don't fade or tarnish. From my article:
Moreover, the suggestion that today's parents are too distracted seriously underestimates their true longings. Most of them are anxiously, if ineptly, seeking a way to help their children find meaning. Although we might not agree that it takes a village to raise a child, it certainly takes a family, together with a Church and a community. If parents are not doing a good job, it is certainly not for lack of interest on God's part. Perhaps the lack is elsewhere.
I could not agree more as a former LifeTeen youth minister. Truly!
The entire concept of LT is to be a "relational ministry" - that is, to build relationships with these kids so that when you preach the Gospel to them, they believe what you say because you have a pre-existing relationship.
But to make it work, you need a huge volunteer team! Because...it's really hard to have a genuine relationship with 50 teens. How could we solve this? Who could have a genuine relationship with each of these teens that would have natural authority and mentorship? Oh if only God would give us the answer! (heavy sarcasm)
Also I wish I could explain to people how LifeTeen actually encourages a culture where sex abuse, or at least inappropriate relationships, thrive. Everything is based on emotion and you're actively encouraging very intimate relationships between adults and teens. Honestly the entire thing is so inappropriate! Even moreso today when teens want to text their youth minister at all hours.
There just isn't a program that can fix the lack of a faithful family.
Key " There just isn't a program that can fix the lack of a faithful family". So. True.
I have watched painfully as our new parish LifeTeen started up. The first few sessions drew in a decent group of curious teens from all types of families, but the kids from solid families lost interest quickly. The ones who kept going were from divorced or dysfunctional families. My teens' diagnosis was that it was "cringy" and ridiculous, being forced to do stupid games with 40 year olds whom they wouldn't ordinarily associate with. The "lessons" are kindergarten level Catholic, or the same stuff they hear often about "don't drink" "don't do drugs" - hello, my teens are not fully formed or super mature in their faith yet, but they go to a stuffy, Latin mass Classical school where you wonder if they know how to have fun, so almost pointless for them to be there. My reflection is that the kids who need support and belonging at the parish have a place at LT, but then it becomes even less desirable to the teens who are already supported in their faith because of the high percentage of desperate, off-kilter people there.
Another note: We are embarrassed for our good-natured priests who are put in embarrassing situations - getting wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper with a bow on top of their head and the pictures all over social media????
Family to family friendships might actually be the answer rather than taking all the kids from dysfunctional families and putting them together separated from their parents. A functional family plus a dysfunctional family could help fill in the gaps where those kids don't see a man and wife interacting in a healthy manner. We need to stop treating kids like herd animals, and start working on the supporting a healthy family unit.